By: Ernie Wren

People have noticed and asked about the status of construction and remodels going on at the former Ashland Health Care building on South Henry Clay, as well as the land clearing going on at North Henry Clay by the Tire Pro business.

Community Development Director Darin Ratermann provided some information to communicate what is going on at those locations.

The former Ashland Health Care building at 300 S. Henry Clay was rezoned from R-1 to R-3 and is currently being remodeled into mostly one-bedroom apartments. There will be a few two-bedroom units. The owner’s intention is to lease at current market rates.

Mr. Ratermann stated this is a request by Eric Westhues, of Westhues Architecture LLC on behalf of HCR Enterprises. Matt Hake, with HCR Enterprises, met with him earlier this year about the potential purchase of the Ashland Health Care building. The new owners have since completed the purchase and has been doing some demo work and a partial removal.

From a previous board of alderman meeting, there were some concerns raised about the amount of parking available for the new tenants. Mr. Ratermann stated the parking requirements is currently two spaces per dwelling unit but the new code only requires one parking place per unit. There are roughly 40 spaces currently and there would be 28 units in total.

The earth work has already started on the self-storage facility, which will be located at 613 N Henry Clay Blvd. west and north of Tire Pros. The facility will have seven buildings completed in the first phase, and they will range in size from 4,000 to 6,400 square feet.

The owner of this property is the Centralia Investment Group, LLC and the submitting firm is Simon and Struemph Engineering. Parking will be provided on the east side of building one, and there will be a public sidewalk added along the east side of the property along the N Henry Clay extension. The existing roadway to the south of property will remain gravel at this time.