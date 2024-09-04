Last day to register to vote if you’re registering in Missouri for the first time: October 9

Last day to request a mailed absentee ballot: October 23

Voting *Before* Election Day

No-excuse absentee voting is when any registered Boone County voter can come to the Government Center and cast a ballot in person just like on Election Day. Remember to bring your photo ID with you: October 22-November 4

The Clerk’s Office also has no-excuse absentee voting available on weekends, when any registered Boone County voter can cast a ballot in person just like on Election Day:

October 26, 11am-8pm: Columbia Mall

October 27, 11am-6pm: Douglass High School

November 2, 10am-5pm: Southern Boone Middle School in Ashland & Impact Support Services in Centralia (formerly the East Annex Building on Switzler)

The Government Center is open from 8am to 5pm every day (except Sunday) between October 22 and November 4 for no-excuse absentee voting.

Voting *On* Election Day

Voters can cast their ballot at their assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on November 5 between 6am and 7pm. Central polling places are open on Election Day and are located at:

Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut, Columbia

Memorial Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St, Columbia

Friendship Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Ln, Columbia

Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd, Columbia

Information from Boone County Clerk’s Office

Facebook page Sep. 2, 2024