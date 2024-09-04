- Last day to register to vote if you’re registering in Missouri for the first time: October 9
- Last day to request a mailed absentee ballot: October 23
Voting *Before* Election Day
No-excuse absentee voting is when any registered Boone County voter can come to the Government Center and cast a ballot in person just like on Election Day. Remember to bring your photo ID with you: October 22-November 4
The Clerk’s Office also has no-excuse absentee voting available on weekends, when any registered Boone County voter can cast a ballot in person just like on Election Day:
- October 26, 11am-8pm: Columbia Mall
- October 27, 11am-6pm: Douglass High School
- November 2, 10am-5pm: Southern Boone Middle School in Ashland & Impact Support Services in Centralia (formerly the East Annex Building on Switzler)
The Government Center is open from 8am to 5pm every day (except Sunday) between October 22 and November 4 for no-excuse absentee voting.
Voting *On* Election Day
Voters can cast their ballot at their assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on November 5 between 6am and 7pm. Central polling places are open on Election Day and are located at:
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut, Columbia
- Memorial Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St, Columbia
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Ln, Columbia
- Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd, Columbia
Information from Boone County Clerk’s Office
Facebook page Sep. 2, 2024
