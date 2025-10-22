By Rich Ward, Contributor

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode from North Jefferson to the 7-mile mark on Oct. 16.

Alvyne, Donovan, Jim, Sharon, Barbra, Charlie, Susan and Rich joined the ride.

It was a beautiful day for a bike ride. The trail is beginning to show signs of fall with the changing colors of the trees and the leaves covering the trail.

We headed to Wainwright to visit the Memorial for the Methodist Church. The bell from the church still stands.

When we arrived at the 7-mile mark, we drank our water and admired the beauty of the farm area.

Back at the parking lot we did our traditional HOOO HAAAA!

We had lunch at The Landing Zone at the Jefferson City Airport. It was delicious and provided good service.

The next ride will be Oct. 23. Meet at 10 a.m. in the Hartsburg parking lot to ride to the 7-mile mark. Bring your lunch and drink, meet at the Hartsburg Church shelter.