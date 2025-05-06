Mr. Paul Nichols, a treasured citizen of Hartsburg, celebrated his 98th birthday on April 17th.

His neighbors Kristy Yaffe, Nancy Grant, and Mike Rodemeyer treated him to a meal at Golden Corral in Columbia to celebrate the occasion.

Mr. Nichols says that when he was born, the local Doctor McGee rode his horse to the family’s home in Claysville. While delivering Mr. Nichols, for whom he charged $1, Dr. McGee’s horse broke its tether and was killed by the MKT railroad train passing by.

We sure are thankful that Mr. Nichols has had better luck than Dr. McGee’s horse!

The Southern Boone community wishes Mr. Nichols a happy birthday.

Feel free to send Mr. Nichols a birthday card to:

Paul Nichols

20605 S. Rte. A

Hartsburg, MO 65039