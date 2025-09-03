By Faith Boyd, Tyler Kirwan and Sterling Sewell

A slew of new legislation took effect Thursday after a productive year for the Missouri General Assembly.

Republican infighting blocked some conservative priorities in past years, but the legislature passed 49 bills not related to the state budget during session this spring.

Final action by the governor, who must sign bills for them to become law, can be found on Gov. Mike Kehoe’s official website.

Prop A rollbacks

The paid sick leave provisions of Proposition A, as well as minimum wage increases tied to inflation after 2026, have been overturned, as of Thursday.

Voters approved Prop A in November 2024 with about 58% approval. In addition to a minimum wage increase to $15 over two years, it required that most employers provide employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

The new law stopped the accrual of paid sick leave created by the original proposition on Thursday. The minimum wage increase to $15 in 2026 will remain, but annual increases based on the cost of living, included in the initial proposition, are blocked by this law.

During the last legislative session, Democrats in the Senate attempted to delay voting on the bill by filibustering, but Republicans used a process called the “previous question” to use their supermajority to force a vote and approve the bill.

Tax changes

House Bill 594 also went into effect on Thursday, changing several key taxes.

The new law ended taxes on capital gains in the state, making Missouri the first state to fully exempt capital gains taxes.

Under the law, 100% of capital gains income reported by an individual to the federal government can be exempted from Missouri state income taxes. Capital gains income comes from the sale of any assets — stocks, land or other property — which have increased in value since their purchase.

According to an updated fiscal note for the law released in June, the state could lose roughly $625 million in revenue in the 2026 fiscal year that began July 1. Earlier official estimates placed the loss at roughly $157 million for the current year, with a $111 million loss annually for following years.

The exemption can be applied to state taxes due in April. The largest beneficiaries of the exemption will be the 8,230 Missourians who reported income over $1 million to the IRS in 2022.

In the last legislative session, Democrats were initially opposed to the tax exemption on capital gains but were split on the bill when it passed in the Senate due to two negotiated provisions added to the original bill.

Purchases of feminine hygiene products and diapers will no longer require a sales tax after a new law went into effect Thursday. Both child and adult diapers are also included under the new tax exemption.

The other provision will expand the income limits for a Missouri property tax credit known as the “circuit breaker” tax, which is designed to help seniors over 65 and certain individuals with disabilities. Those who qualify can receive a credit for a portion of real estate taxes or rent paid that year.

Utilities

Two provisions of an omnibus utilities law have drawn criticism from some who say they could increase utility rates. The law will allow energy companies to include the cost of natural gas power plants under construction in the rates customers pay. The bill overturned a consumer protection law that prevented customers from being charged until those construction projects were completed.

The law also allows energy companies to include in rate increase requests the cost of construction for new, non-natural gas plants, including nuclear plants, if the Missouri Public Service Commission approves the construction to meet energy needs.

Another provision of the law allows water and gas utilities to charge customers based on projected costs rather than on actual costs, which was the previous standard. The law also designates solar power and other related equipment as personal property for purposes of taxes.

Education

The General Assembly took a particular focus on education in the last legislative session. It chose to fully fund public schools in the state this year, after the governor initially proposed a budget for public education funding $300 million below the recommendation of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s foundation formula.

Beginning this school year, public school students can expect to be joined by homeschool students during student activities, including athletics and fine arts. Homeschool and virtual students will now be able to participate in activities at public and charter schools in the district they live in.

Homeschool students must complete any required tryouts or applications for the school activity, and schools may require students to attend instructional courses related to the school activities. Homeschool students’ parents will be responsible for overseeing any academic or grade requirements for participation in student activities.

Public school students in the state may see other new faces this year as school districts and charter schools are now authorized to hire chaplains and accept chaplains as volunteers. Employed chaplains are required to be members of an Armed Forces Chaplains Board-approved “religious-endorsing organization” and will not be employed in a teaching position unless they have a teaching certificate.

Another omnibus education law will go into effect Thursday, affecting both K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

Here are the key provisions:

Danny’s Law: This new law will make hazing a criminal offense for all who knowingly participate in actions that endanger a student at a public or private university. The provision is named for former University of Missouri student Danny Santulli, who was left unable to walk following a hazing incident in 2021 at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

The “Missouri Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” or the CROWN Act, will prevent elementary and secondary education institutions from discriminating based on hairstyle or hair type if a student’s hair is associated with a racial or ethnic group.

The law will also prevent public institutions of higher learning, including community colleges, public universities and trade schools, from disciplining student organizations based solely on its beliefs or the actions of its leadership. This includes political, ideological or religious associations. Any student organization found to be disruptive to student learning will still be open to disciplinary action from its institution.

Missouri State University will be able to offer doctor of philosophy degrees in areas other than engineering and create bachelor’s degrees in veterinary technology. These were previously only offered by Mizzou.

Increased powers

The secretary of state and attorney general will have increased authority this year as a result of Senate Bill 22.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins will see his ability to influence the language of initiative petitions increase. Previously, the summary of an initiative petition presented to voters on their ballot would be written by the secretary of state, but if petitioners believed the summary was misleading, they could take the summary to court. If a judge sided with the petitioners, the judge would rewrite the summary.

Now, the secretary of state is permitted to rewrite the summary up to three times to meet sufficient standards of fairness determined by judges. Judges themselves will no longer rewrite summaries they find problematic.

When Kehoe signed this law, a provision immediately granted authority to the Missouri attorney general to appeal a preliminary injunction blocking state or statewide officials from enforcing a law or statute. Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who has resigned effective Sept. 8 to take a job with the FBI, quickly filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court seeking to overturn a lower court restraining order preventing enforcement of some state laws limiting access to abortion. However, the court ordered Bailey to seek relief first from a state appeals court.

Child welfare

House Bill 737 focuses on improving child welfare. Key provisions include: