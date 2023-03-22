This was the largest portion of the Ashland Ballfield Rehabilitation Project, which is 50/50 funded by the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant and the Ashland Park Sales Tax. This restroom has 2 separate ADA compliant restrooms. Prior to it being opened for use, the utility connections need completed and an ADA compliant approach will be poured from the trail.

The project is about 60% complete as of right now. Public Works staff have already rebuilt the dugouts and replaced most of the chain link fencing. Items left to do on this project include:

-storm water remediation (swales and french drains)

-installation of 2 new aluminum bleacher sets

-topdressing the infield, and

-installation of a new adjustable pitching mound