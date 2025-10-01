By Lilee Ward, Contributor

New Member/Parent Night was held on Sept. 16.

Ashland FFA’s advisors and officers organized several stations to inform students and guardians about different topics.

These topics included: National FFA Convention, Washington Leadership Conference, Supervised Agricultural Experiences, Incentive Trips, FFA Jackets and Career and Leadership Development events.

Each parent and their student were able to walk around the agriculture building to each station where FFA officers explained the topic and answered any questions that they may have had. All of the new members and their families were able to grasp a better understanding of FFA.