The Southern Boone School District recently celebrated its budding young artists with a district-wide Art Show, drawing families and community members to the Primary School gym and cafeteria for an evening of creativity and connection.

The event featured artwork from K–12 students enrolled in art classes. Parents and guests had the opportunity not only to admire the students’ work but also to purchase and take home pieces created by their children.

While there was no official overall common theme of the artwork between the grade levels and school buildings, the symbolism of love were threaded throughout the displays.

May all of us mothers be worthy of the love so freely given from our young children.