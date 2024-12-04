By: Tara Blue

Thanksgiving weekend wrapped up with the first snowfall of the season. On Saturday, Nov. 30th, the Southern Boone area received between .5 to 3 inches of snow, and local residents sleighed the day.

MoDOT and the City of Ashland Public Works department hit the streets as soon as the flurries began to fall, keeping the main roads in town relatively clear.

Road conditions on the highways and more rural areas quickly deteriorated, as several accidents were reported on 63 and I-70, including one fatal crash in Columbia.

As the winter weather moves in, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads during hazardous conditions if possible. The National Weather Service recommends having emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as a blanket, hat/gloves/warm clothing, flashlight, full tank of gas, water/snacks, first aid kit, flares, jumper cables, shovel/ice scraper, tire chains, and a cell phone charger.

Be prepared and stay safe, but also enjoy the wonders of winter.

Thank you to everyone who sent us their Snow Day pics!