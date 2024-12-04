Berkeley Palmer

Addie, Josh, Oakley, & Weston were feeling frosty

By: Tara Blue
Thanksgiving weekend wrapped up with the first snowfall of the season. On Saturday, Nov. 30th, the Southern Boone area received between .5 to 3 inches of snow, and local residents sleighed the day.

Cooper & Charlie Karr

Grizzly enjoyed a few seconds in the snow until he decided he prefers his warm, dry bed

Hawkins, Zita & Lawson Smith

Layton & Elaina O’Bannon

Tim & Debbie Simmons out for a snowy ride

MoDOT and the City of Ashland Public Works department hit the streets as soon as the flurries began to fall, keeping the main roads in town relatively clear.

Boone, Maverick and Dualee took the day off from service work to play in the snow

Easton & Dexter

Georgia Zimny

Lydia, Ryan, Belle & Jack Guerrant

Kayla & Reagan Parton

Sophia & Olivia Hammond

Buddy & Tyler Berger

Cayson & Cassidy Cavanaugh

Elijah Teeter made his first snowman

Cade, Brooks, and Berkeley Palmer

Road conditions on the highways and more rural areas quickly deteriorated, as several accidents were reported on 63 and I-70, including one fatal crash in Columbia.

As the winter weather moves in, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads during hazardous conditions if possible. The National Weather Service recommends having emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as a blanket, hat/gloves/warm clothing, flashlight, full tank of gas, water/snacks, first aid kit, flares, jumper cables, shovel/ice scraper, tire chains, and a cell phone charger.

Be prepared and stay safe, but also enjoy the wonders of winter.

Thank you to everyone who sent us their Snow Day pics! 

