By: Ernie Wren

Recently I attended the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock, MO for the musical production of “Grumpy Old Men.” That music and dance can turn a comedy movie about a pair of grumpy men into a refreshing experience on stage is truly amazing. As the great poet Maya Angelou stated, “Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances.” With a local dance option for all ages, this is the story of Momentum Dance Academy.

Located at 508 E Liberty Ln, Unit B in Ashland, Momentum Dance Academy believes dance is more than just movement—it’s a mindset, a community, and a lifelong passion. Whether a dancer is stepping into the studio for the first time or aiming for the national stage, they provide a space where dancers feel seen, supported, and inspired. Momentum has built a reputation for blending high-quality instruction with heart-centered mentorship.

Momentum is known not just for exceptional training, but for its intentional culture of care and confidence-building. With personalized instruction, instructors build strong relationships with each dancer, helping them grow in skill, confidence, and character. The instructors teach more than dance, their students learn discipline, resilience, kindness, and respect that extends beyond the studio.

Classes are infused with lessons in teamwork, self-awareness, and personal growth. Momentum develops not just great dancers, but great humans. There is a place for everyone with diverse class offerings and welcoming energy, every dancer can find their rhythm and thrive, whether dancing recreationally or competitively.

Momentum offers a wide range of styles for dancers of all levels and interests. Rates are made affordable with monthly payments towards the weekly classes in fall/spring semesters or eight-week sessions. Semester sessions can be as low as $45/month (for ten months), or eight-week sessions at $95/month. These rates can vary depending upon the length of class time selected. From 30-minute classes to 75-minute classes, there is something for everyone’s schedule. Contact Momentum for exact details on classes/costs at info@momentum-kidsclub.org

Taylor Heckemeyer, Owner and Director of Momentum Dance Academy, began her dance journey at age two in Jefferson City. What started as a part-time job after high school soon became a calling. Taylor fell in love with inspiring young dancers and helping them discover their own passion for dance. Watching them grow—on and off the stage, Taylor found them to be the most rewarding part of Momentum.