Momentum Dance Academy (MDA) invites dancers, singers, and performers of all levels to audition for their upcoming production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.

Auditions will be held Saturday, March 15th at 4:00pm at Momentum Dance Academy at 508 E. Liberty Lane, Ashland. MDA says that everyone is welcome to audition, no prior experience necessary, and everyone who auditions will be cast.

What to Expect:

Perform a 1-minute solo of a song from The Little Mermaid (optional)

Learn a short musical theater dance routine

Participate in group script reading

Wear comfortable clothing for movement; hair should be pulled back

The production fee is $75 but MDA is offering a reduced cost of $50 if you bring a friend. MDA says the fee helps cover costumes and set design, but says that if cost is a concern, please reach out to them for assistance.

Rehearsals begin on March 29th and include Mondays from 5:00-5:45pm and Saturdays from 10:00am-12:00pm (extended to 9:00am-1:00pm starting May 3).

The final performance is set for June 28th and MDA says they’re looking forward to a promising magical experience for both cast and audience! Don’t miss this chance to be part of an unforgettable journey “Under the Sea!”