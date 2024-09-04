The Missouri Department of Transportation finished up their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements project on Route M/E. Broadway in downtown Ashland last week.
The improvements encompass several enhancements to existing sidewalks to make them more accessible for people with disabilities, including:
- new crosswalks/ramps at the intersection of Main St. and Rt. M/E Broadway
- various sidewalk improvements throughout the work zone (North side of street only)
- various approach improvements throughout the work zone (North side of street only)
