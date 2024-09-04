The intersection of Broadway and Main street in Ashland now features ADA accessible sidewalk entry/exit ramps.

The Missouri Department of Transportation finished up their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements project on Route M/E. Broadway in downtown Ashland last week.

The improvements encompass several enhancements to existing sidewalks to make them more accessible for people with disabilities, including:

  • new crosswalks/ramps at the intersection of Main St. and Rt. M/E Broadway
  • various sidewalk improvements throughout the work zone (North side of street only)
  • various approach improvements throughout the work zone (North side of street only)

Improved sidewalk in front of 101 W. Broadway, north side of Broadway facing east

Southwest corner of Broadway and Main St. facing west

Southeast corner of Broadway and Main St. facing SE

Northeast corner of Broadway and Main St. facing SW

Sidewalk improvements in front of Helping Hands, 113 E. Broadway

Sidewalk improvements in front of Ashland Post Office at 131 E. Broadway

