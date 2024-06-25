By Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek

During June and July, newspapers across Missouri are publishing tens of thousands of names of people for whom the State Treasurer’s Office is holding unclaimed property totaling more than $1 billion. This is not the state’s money – it is Missourians’ money, and I am committed to returning it to its rightful owner.

Please scan these lists to see if they include your name, or the names of relatives or friends, including those who may are deceased or who no longer live in Missouri. One in 10 Missourians have unclaimed money, and there are nearly 330,000 unclaimed property accounts, so it is likely you or someone you know is on the list. Even if you don’t find yourself on the list, please still check our database—the listings in this newspaper are for those with over $50 in unclaimed property. You may have some under that value!

It is fast, free and easy to go online at www.ShowMeMoney.com to find out more information and apply to get your money returned. Just enter your name exactly as it appears in the newspaper list, starting with the last name first.

Since I became State Treasurer in January 2023, my office has returned more than $80 million to its rightful owners. The average amount returned is nearly $300, so it is worth your while to check the database.

Why does the State of Missouri hold unclaimed property? State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, governmental agencies and many businesses to turn over unclaimed assets to the State Treasurer’s Office after several years of no activity on accounts.

This includes cash from bank accounts, stocks and bonds, utility refunds and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

The vast majority of unclaimed property is cash or the equivalent, but there are also many items from safety deposit boxes, and these have ranged from valuable jewelry, historical books and documents, even false teeth. There are always surprises.

If these items of actual property go unclaimed from the State Treasurer’s Office for several years, they are subject to public auction. This year’s Unclaimed Property Auction will be held July 29-30, starting at 9 a.m. each day, with previews starting July 28. The auction location is the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 2546 North Glenstone Avenue, in Springfield.

I want to give Missourians back their unclaimed property, and it takes less than 30 seconds to follow up on the lists in community newspapers and check online at www.ShowMeMoney.com – so please, come get your money!