By Emma Becker

Nearly 61% of Missouri was categorized as “abnormally dry” as of Aug. 26, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map for Missouri. This figure is up about 11 percentage points from the figure from the week before.

This comes as a stark contrast to July 22, when no counties in Missouri were highlighted on the drought monitor for the first time in three years. The following week, Missouri still had zero counties experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said that if Missouri doesn’t receive more rain, this would make August 2025 the second driest August and the third driest month on record in Missouri.

“It’s actually getting into some historic territory,” Fuchs said. “The driest month ever is January of 1986, where we had 500th of an inch. In August of 1909, we had 600th of an inch and of course we’ve already had 700th of an inch — we’re not going to be any drier than that.”

Fuchs also said that August is a 31-day month, so it makes the dry conditions even more substantial.

Boone and Cole counties are currently abnormally dry, while parts of Osage, Callaway, Montgomery and Gasconade counties are experiencing a moderate drought. There is a chance of rain Monday night heading into Tuesday morning, but Fuchs says it’s not going to be a relief for drought conditions in the near future.

“Obviously when you’re dealing with dry conditions, you like to see near-normal precipitation on a weekly scale, and this upcoming week doesn’t offer much,” Fuchs said.

Kenny Brinker, an Auxvasse farmer, said that because of the dry conditions Missouri is experiencing, his yield projection has changed.

“We were on pace to having record yields for our area, but this dry weather is taking the top end off of the crop,” Brinker said. “It’s still going to be a good crop, just diminished by this extra dry spell in August.”

A normal cropping year for Brinker’s area is anywhere between 150 and 175 bushels of corn per acre, but in the 2012 drought, the crops were around 45 bushels an acre. Brinker expects it won’t be nearly as bad for this harvest. The only reason crops aren’t falling off is because of the wet spring mid-Missouri experienced, he said.

“We had a very moist spring and fairly decent summer, but about the later part of July or first part of August, the rain started disappearing,” Brinker said.

However, there’s a bigger economic effect this summer that farmers are experiencing, specifically with tariffs.

“It’s one of those situations where the crop prices are very depressed right now. You know with the trade wars going on particularly with China, it’s affecting the price farmers are going to be receiving for their corn and soybeans,” he said. “With the high input costs that are incurred nowadays with putting crops in, it’s just going to put an extra squeeze on the farmers, economically, to be able to make ends meet.”

For Brinker, foreign buyers typically buy 25% of his crops. This year, he said they aren’t booking his crops because of those tariffs.

“They’re trying to avoid buying crops from the United States if at all possible,” Brinker said. “They’re picking up their purchases from countries like Uruguay and Argentina, and also they’re a big customer of Brazil. They’re trying to buy as much crop as possible from those other sources, rather than dealing with us.”