The Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance hosted its annual members show on Thursday, April 10th. Results from the show are as follows:

1st place Diane Chappell – Three vases of spring

2nd place Jill McCallie – Stormy Sunflower

3rd place Diana Hallett – Horizon Marsh

Honorable Mention – Suzie Billard – Twined Tapestry

Peoples Choice – Jerilyn Hahn- A Summer Day at Stephens Park 2