By Cassidy Brown, Boone County Journal

A memorial bench honoring teacher and coach Crystal Branch, who died in February 2024, was installed outside Southern Boone Primary School on Sept. 9.

Branch loved her students dearly and “led a life filled with dedication and joy,” according to her obituary in the Journal. Nearly 2,000 people attended Crystal Branch’s memorial service in March 2024 at the Southern Boone Primary School gymnasium.

The bench, paid for and designed by her surviving husband, Jeff Branch, is laser-engraved with notes written by students.

“That was her thing, the kids. You know, I was just arm candy,” he said.

Branch avidly supported the Buddy Pack program, the Learning Garden, served on the school board for two years, taught P.E. classes at the primary school for 24 years, and coached track, cross country and softball.

Jeff Branch is cooking at this year’s Dine In the Dirt dinner fundraiser benefiting the Southern Boone Learning Garden, a program formerly ran by Branch’s close friend, Hope Sickmeier. He said he knew the garden was “something special” to his wife, so he continues to volunteer his time by helping cook for the fundraiser.

“Crystal loved the kids, and it was just a way for me to give back to the kids,” Jeff Branch said.

Brandy Clark, principal of the primary school, played softball for Branch in high school, years before eventually becoming her colleague when they taught at the primary school. Clark said she’d go on to joke “all the time” about how she ultimately became her boss.

“Crystal was a leader we could all count on. She was a staff member that made being the principal easy,” Clark said. “She was always there to support kids, her fellow colleagues and her love for the entire Southern Boone community ran deep.”

“Coach was not only my colleague, she was like a second Mom to me,” she said. “There was no bigger supporter of me in my life, than my family and Coach Crystal Branch. I know many people in our community can say the same.”

“Coach Branch touched so many of our lives in this community and her legacy will forever be a pillar in Southern Boone,” Clark said.

The bench’s laser-engraved design features more than 30 handwritten notes, cards, drawings and condolences.

One such note, signed by Sara Konatear, reads, “You were the source of my joy in school and a big part of my memories. I wish that all the angels above treat your soul with care & respect. God bless.”

Another, addressed to the Branch family, reads, “(Crystal Branch) had the brightest smile and never failed to make others feel good. I am so thankful I got to have the chance to know her.”

“The bench serves as a lasting tribute to Coach Branch’s dedication and impact on generations of Southern Boone students, staff and families,” said Southern Boone School District Public Relations Director Matt Sharp. “It will provide a place for reflection and remembrance for years to come.”

This year’s Dine In the Dirt fundraiser will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online. All proceeds go directly to the Learning Garden to help provide gardening supplies, tools and other needs to help the garden flourish.

“I hope we all remember to live life like Coach Crystal Branch did,” Clark said. “No nonsense, with pride, respect and love in our hearts for the people around us each and every day.”