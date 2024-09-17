Community apple butter event remains a Hartsburg tradition

By: Tara Blue

The Hartsburg American Legion Auxillary has been cooking up their secret, German-recipe apple butter since 1973.

The event began this year on Friday with the delivery of 50 bushels of apples. A dedicated group of volunteers then peeled, cut into quarters, cored and sliced in preparation for cooking on the following day.

On Saturday, the group fired up large, copper kettles and slowly cooked the apples until all the lumps were gone.

The apples must be constantly stirred throughout the cooking process, and water is added periodically to maintain a certain consistency.

A cinnamon sugar blend is then added, and the butter is finally jarred and sealed.

Auxillary member Barbara Hilgedick says that every jar is bought, and they use the funding for community events throughout the year. The process requires up to 12 hours of work per day, and makes about 525 quarts of apple butter.

Hilgedick says the only year they didn’t make the apple butter was because of the great flooding in 1993.

While the apple butter event produces funds for the group, it also creates something of immeasurable value: community bonding. Volunteers use the time to catch up with each other’s families, reminisce about old times, and throw occasional light-hearted banter. A dynamic that is unique to quaint, small towns such as Hartsburg.