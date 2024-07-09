The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters of regulation changes for the upcoming fall deer and turkey hunting seasons.

TURKEY CHANGES

Turkey permits will no longer be included with an archery permit.

A new fall turkey-hunting permit has been created. Both fall firearms turkey hunters and fall archery turkey hunters must purchase this permit to be able to take turkeys during fall.

The fall turkey season is now divided into archery and firearms portions, and the harvest limit has been reduced from four to two birds of either sex (both portions combined).

CWD UPDATES

Audrain, Boone, Cole, Dent, Douglas, Howard, Lewis, Maries, Monroe, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Saline, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, and Webster counties have been added to the chronic-wasting-disease (CWD) Management Zone.

As with all counties in the CWD Management Zone, grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable products used to attract deer are prohibited year-round. Hunters must also follow carcass transportation regulations. All counties in the CWD Management Zone are open during the CWD portion of firearms deer season.

During Nov. 16–17, hunters who harvest a deer in designated CWD Management Zone counties must take the deer (or its head) on the day of harvest to a mandatory CWD sampling station.

OTHER UPDATES

The antler-point restriction has been removed from Audrain, Boone, Cole, Howard, Lewis, Maries, Monroe, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Saline, Scotland, and Shelby counties.

Deer hunters may now fill four firearms antlerless permits in Dent, Douglas, Maries, Newton, and Phelps counties.

Hunters may now use archery antlerless permits in Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Pemiscot counties.

New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.

Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.

Hunters may now use aerial drones to track wounded deer and turkeys.

Prices for deer and turkey hunting permits have increased.

Get more information from the MDC 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available starting in July where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov.

Missouri Department of Conservation News Release, June 27th, 2024