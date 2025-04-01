Mavericks held their grand opening on Wednesday, March 26th, and co-owners Chey Deck and Tom Marler couldn’t be more stoked for the support they’ve received. The two are childhood friends. Chey’s a hometown boy who actually worked for THE Matt Berhorst at Pizza Haus – Ashland when he was in high school at Southern Boone School District.

Tom’s an AllState tech guy & former Marine who started making killer pizza at home. As Chey says, “I love my hometown. We’re excited about the social aspect and being a part of this amazing community.”

The revamped space features fresh paint, cool murals from She Paints LLC and sweet TVs. Deck and Marler rolled out a limited menu at first: hand-tossed pizza, cheese sticks, salads & fountain drinks, but are excited to experiment with new dishes. They are looking forward to collaborating with other small businesses & bakeries here in town.

“We talked about how we’d have to be a couple o’ Mavericks to just open a pizza place without any prior experience…and there was the lightbulb,” Chey said. So give Mavericks Pizza a follow and stop in for a slice of the action at 125 E. Broadway!

Courtesy Ashland Betterment Coalition