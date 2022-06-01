Southern Boone Eagles Baseball final four game. Marshall Owls Vs Southern Boone Eagles. 1rst inning no Score. Inning 2 Owls 2 Southern Boone 0. Top of the third inning Owls 4 Eagles 0. Top of the fifth Marshall Owls 5 Southern Boone Eagles 2. Top of the seventh Marshall Owls 5 Southern Boone Eagles 5. Extra innings ! Top of the eight. To the Ninth we go Tie Score 5 to 5. Bottom of the Ninth Southern Boone Up to Bat. Score 5 to 5. Chase Morris up to bat bases loaded. Going to the Tenth inning. Score Marshall Owls 5 Southern Boone Eagles 5. On to the eleventh Score tied 5 to 5. Rain beginning to fall. Basses loaded Southern Boone at Bat. Southern Boone Eagles 6 Marshall Owls 5 Final. Southern Boone Eagles Win !!

Southern Boone Eagles Vs. Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 State Championship game at 1PM on 6/2/2022 Thursday