Due to federal law, marijuana remains prohibited

on all UM System grounds

Dec. 8, 2022, the use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older will become legal in the state of Missouri under certain conditions following the passage of a constitutional amendment earlier this year. However, possession and use of marijuana remains subject to many limitations under both constitutional amendment and federal law. Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act and Drug-Free Workplace Act, the University of Missouri System will continue to prohibit the possession, use and distribution of marijuana on any university property, university-leased property and as part of university-sponsored or university-supervised activities.

