With adult use marijuana being recently made legal, the Board of Aldermen are discussing how to address recreational use of marijuana within our community. The Board is engaged with the City’s municipal attorney to draft an ordinance that is “middle of the road”, meaning addresses and affirms what is now legal in the State while also providing for the protections and regulations that we as a community expect and are accustomed to as it relates to using alcohol or smoking cigarettes.

