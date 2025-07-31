By: Tara Wren Blue

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, July 30, the Southern Boone Board of Education reviewed survey results regarding a potential shift to a four-day school week for the 2026–2027 academic year. District Public Relations Director Matt Sharp presented the findings, which were based on surveys distributed to parents and staff in June.

The district received 149 staff responses and 797 parent responses. The primary driver for considering the change is ongoing challenges in teacher recruitment and retention, particularly as neighboring districts offer more competitive salaries.

According to the presentation, Southern Boone currently pays first-year teachers with a bachelor’s degree $40,000- below the starting salaries in Columbia ($44,200) and Jefferson City ($43,300), and equal to New Bloomfield and Sturgeon who operate on a four-day school week. By the 11th year with a master’s degree, Southern Boone educators earn $48,775, compared to $60,687 in Columbia and $54,860 in Jefferson City.

District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Roth says the number of applicants is down from previous years, with the district having only six applicants for four kindergarten teaching positions and just five for two middle school math positions for the 2025–2026 school year. The district previously reported that almost a quarter of certified staff did not return at the end of 2023, which was a record high since available data (2019), and is working on calculating the turnover rate for 2024.

Staff and Parent Survey Results

Staff responses indicated strong interest in a four-day week, with 64% being in favor of a four-day school week, 21% not in favor, and 12% undecided.

Many staff cited improved work-life balance and mental health. Some staff said they would prefer a four-day week over a pay raise. An overwhelming 80% of staff said they would be more likely to continue employment with Southern Boone if it were to move to a four-day school week.

Parents expressed a more ambiguous attitude towards the possible shirt to a four-day school week, with 43% in favor, 42% opposed, and 13% undecided.

Many parents expressed positive benefits, such as more time to schedule appointments, more time with family and friends, and an overall improvement to well-being.

Key parent concerns included the impact of a longer school day, difficulty finding affordable childcare for the fifth day and disruption of work schedules.

See full results here.

Community Engagement and Next Steps

A Four-Day Week Committee—including administrators, teachers, board members, and parents—will meet for the first time on August 5. Additional community forums and Q&A sessions with neighboring districts already using four-day schedules are planned for September and October.

The district will launch a dedicated web page with survey results, frequently asked questions, and an informational video by Dr. Jon Turner of Missouri State University, who presented to the board in May.

A final decision could come as early as the November 17 board meeting. If approved, the district would spend the remainder of the 2025–2026 school year preparing for the transition, with regular updates at board meetings.

For more information, parents and community members are encouraged to visit the district website or attend upcoming community discussions.