June 14, 2023

On Monday, May 29th (Memorial Day), local resident Rich Partney joined over 90 veterans on the 66th Central Missouri Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization comprised of independent hubs working together to achieve the Honor Flight mission. It was created in 2005 with a simple mission – honoring our nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.

Read more in this week’s Journal…