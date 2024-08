As part of this year’s Summer Reading program, the Daniel Boone Regional Library invited teens ages 12-18 to take a picture based on the theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” and enter if for a chance to win a local gift card.

Entrants had to live in the library’s service area of Boone and Callaway Counties. Zafaran S. of Southern Boone was one of the winners, with her picture titled “Reflections”.