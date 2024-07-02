By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone County student Mia Schlotzhauer and her horse Jezebel took several awards at the recent Callaway Rough Riders Saddle Club Ranch Show in Fulton.

Mia’s hard work paid off, as she has been training with Kitty Gilbert at “2 Fillys 4 You” stable in recent years.

She placed first in Youth W/T Ranch Pleasure, first in Youth W/T Showmanship, second in Youth W/T Ranch Trail, fourth in Youth W/T Ranch Riding, and fifth in Youth W/T Ranch Reining.

Congratulations to Mia for this impressive accomplishment!