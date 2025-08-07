By: Tia Sarkar, Columbia Missourian

The sunflower fills a positive space in both heart and mind for many.

In an effort to capture the sunflowers’ signature bloom and share it with the community, Tim Reinbott, the director of research activities with the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, runs a tight ship on the university’s South Farm.

Growing up on a farm in the Bootheel, agriculture has been a constant in Reinbott’s life. After he began to pursue farm work full time, Reinbott couldn’t help but notice sunflowers’ special draw.

“I thought what a wonderful gift we can give to our community,” Reinbott said. “(We can) plant a sunflower patch and let them come out and enjoy it.”

Reinbott has worked for the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources for 38 years. Along the way, he’s come to know sunflowers well.

“When they’re in the bud stage and early flowering, they’ll actually track the sun,” Reinbott said. “Once they get to bloom, they’ll always face the east.”

Reinbott said sunflowers are also great for soil health. The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources rotates its planting patterns in an effort to gain the highest crop yield.

To keep the soil healthy and ensure plenty of opportunities to visit the sunflower patch, the South Farm plants multiple patches a year.

“Timing is key,” Reinbott said.

The current patch of sunflowers was mowed over on July 30 and replanted to bloom at the end of September or early October in time for the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources annual showcase on Oct. 4. A smaller patch is expected to bloom in about two weeks.

The showcase invites families to explore the South Farm and all of its offerings. The showcased plots include sunflowers, pumpkins and a corn maze.

The South Farm also works with local conservation and wildlife organizations to bring in animals.

The sunflower patch is always a huge draw. Visitors are encouraged to take sunflowers with them. Starting Oct. 5, they can even take a whole sunflower head home.

“Come on out and get some (sunflower) heads and feed the birds this winter,” Reinbott said.

Knowing the current crop of sunflowers would be mowed over, the South Farm staff planted a smaller patch closer to the main gate of the farm. Reinbott said that patch should bloom in two to three weeks.