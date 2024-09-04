Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Drew Bowen, age 28 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 08/28/2024 for a parole violation.

Tyson Johnson, age 25 of St. Louis. Arrested by APD on 08/26/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear for no insurance and failure to register motor vehicle charges.

Benny Padilla, age 62 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 08/28/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).