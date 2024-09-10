Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Ethan Easter, age 20 of Moberly. Arrested by APD on 09/05/2024 for failure to appear on an excess tint charge.

Alexander Johnson, age 36 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 09/05/2024 for 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (35 grams or less), out-of-county warrants for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge and a possession of a controlled substance, and probation violations for the first two charges above.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).