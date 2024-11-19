Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Dariel Daniel, age 28 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 11/13 for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge.

Tristan Gredvig, age 25 of Holts Summit. Arrested by APD on 11/15 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge.

Terajia Howard, age 30 of Kaiser. Arrested by APD on 11/11 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a no insuance charge.

James Kesterson, age 45 of Hartsburg. Arrested by APD on 11/15 for violation of order of protection.

Malachi Matthews, age 29 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 11/14 for failure to appear on a operating vehicle on highway without valid license charge and an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Jared McPike, age 53 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 11/15 for failure to appear on no insurance and failure to register motor vehicle charges.

Marvin Casteel, age 64 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 11/11 for 3rd degree domestic assault.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).