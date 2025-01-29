Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Kesten Marsh, age 23 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 1/20 for 3rd degree domestic assault.

Andrew Small, age 41 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 1/21 for violation of child protection order and two out-of-county warrants.

Makyleigh Morrow, age 21 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 1/25 for 3rd degree domestic assault.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).