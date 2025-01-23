Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Greggory Mackey, age 59 of Ashland. Arrested by Court Security on 1/13 after sentencing for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and 4th degree domestic assault charges from 2023.

Justin Narvais, age 28 of Hartsburg. Arrested by APD on 1/18 for operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Lauren Yates, age 27 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 1/19 for failure to register motor vehicle.

Bradley Isbell, age 51 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 1/19 for driving while revoked/suspended.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).