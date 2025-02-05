Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Jaren Shropshire, age 36 of Ashland. Arrested by CPD on 1/28 for probation violation/possession of a controlled substance.

James Stafford, age 24 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 1/29 for 3rd degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Gilmore age 54 of Ashland. Arrested by CPD on 2/01 for stealing-motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).