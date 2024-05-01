Local Girl Scout Troop 71739 recently completed their Silver Award Project titled “Beautify SBC Schools.” Addison Heckmaster, Emmalee Metzner and Molly Bach worked hard over the April 20th weekend to complete the three major parts of the project:

1. Building two picnic tables and landscaping an area behind the Primary School so teachers can eat lunch outside or bring their class outside.



2. Decorating the ‘Zen Den’ at the Elementary school so the teachers can have a place to relax.



3. Creating a small cozy seating area at the entrance to the Middle School.

Much gratitude to these young ladies for identifying needs in our schools, taking action, and implementing solutions!