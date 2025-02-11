By: Sarah Poff

On Saturday, Feb. 8th, the Boone County History & Culture Center hosted a Valentine’s Workshop at which 64 participants stepped into a world of timeless romance. Families explored 100-year-old love letters that shared heartwarming stories of the past, connecting them to the lives and loves of those who came before.

After enjoying these treasures from history, kids dove into fun crafts inspired by the theme of love and friendship, creating their own keepsakes to take home. Those who stayed long enough even learned how to spot a “vinegar” valentine!

Visit boonehistory.org to view upcoming family events.