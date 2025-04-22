JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With a month remaining in the 2025 legislative session, the Missouri House continues to move at a strong pace.

SB 4 – Utilities & Energy Infrastructure: Governor Kehoe signed SB 4 into law. It brings major changes to utility policy; especially how new power plants are financed and how rates are set. The bill repeals a 1976 ban on Construction Work in Progress (CWIP), allowing utilities to charge customers before plants are operational. I support grid growth and job creation, but I did not support this legislation because I believe customers should not be charged until projects are complete, as in the previous model.

SB 22- Modifies provisions relating to judicial proceedings was truly agreed to and finally passed and will head to the Governor. It will bring clarity, fairness, and efficiency to the process surrounding summary statements for statewide ballot measures. The bill also affirms the Attorney General’s authority to appeal preliminary injunctions that prevent the state from enforcing its constitution or laws. For injunctions already in place before August 28, 2025, the Attorney General must file an appeal by September 12, 2025. Current law only allows the Attorney General to appeal after a final court decision is made, and this aligns our laws with federal law.

For example, if a judge strikes down Missouri law, this gives our Attorney General the opportunity to appeal that decision at that point and not have to wait. This legislation is necessary to preserve the integrity of Missouri’s ballot initiative process by ensuring voters receive clear and impartial summaries, protecting the constitutional rights of citizens engaged in petition efforts, and affirming the state’s ability to defend its laws from judicial overreach.

SB 47 – Class Action Reform aligns Missouri’s class action procedures with federal standards for more clarity and fairness in legal processes.

HB 970 – Video Lottery Terminals legalizes and regulates video lottery terminals under the Missouri Lottery Commission. I voted no—these machines are currently illegal, and I believe we should not expand gambling into more public places like gas stations.

HB 328 – Concealed Carry-on Public Transit allows valid concealed carry permit holders to carry firearms on public transit, excluding Amtrak due to federal rules.

HBs 516, 290 & 778 – Radioactive Waste expands Missouri’s ability to investigate radioactive contamination and seek federal reimbursement for clean-up efforts.

HB 937 – Combating Antisemitism provides protections against antisemitism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and public colleges.

HB 1346 – Port Authority Expansion expands port authorities’ power to lease or purchase land for large-scale transportation projects—even across state lines. Our state is blessed with major waterways to transport products.

HB 835 – In-Home Daycare Licensing Fix allows licensed in-home daycare providers to exclude up to two related children from their licensed capacity. I voted no due to safety and overcrowding concerns.

My HB 1555 – Agriculture in Elementary Education to introduce agriculture education in elementary classrooms passed committee and will hopefully be heard on the House floor.

Around the Capitol we’ve had great visits from constituents—including the Southern Boone Elementary 3rd grade field trip and the Ashland FFA during Farm Bureau Leadership Day

Please contact our office with questions or concerns. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Rep John Martin

John.Martin@house.mo.gov

Rep. John Martin, a Republican, represents part of Boone County, (District 44) in the Missouri House of Representatives. Rep. Martin was elected in November 2024. For more information, please contact Rep. Martin at 573-751-1169 or by email at John.Martin@house.mo.gov.