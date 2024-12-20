Santa sends a special thank you to the kindergarten teachers for putting these letters together each year, as it makes his job easier!!

Ms. Quinn’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my snow globe. This year, I want a jiggly hat. What do you like to do?

Love, Gracelynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Play-Doh. This year, I want a rubix cube. How old are you? Love, Treyton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the race car. This year, I want a dinosaur. Do you have a bike? Love, Ayble

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me the excavator. This year, I want a helicopter drone. What is your favorite food? Love, Cayson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my mermaid doll. This year, I want a new cat. Where do you live? Love, A

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the light board. This year, I want a book. What is your elf’s name? Love, Addy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my two blue clips. This year, I want a toy vacuum cleaner. What is your reindeer’s favorite thing to eat? Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Grave Digger with tracks on it. This year, I want a new BB gun. What is the name of your front reindeer? Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Baby Yoda. This year, I want a baby monkey. What are your reindeers names? Love, Sydney

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Barbie. This year, I want the Barbie dogs that have babies come out. How do you reindeers fly? Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Spiderman costume. This year, I want a new Nintendo switch. Where do you go on snowy days at the North Pole? Love, Wilder

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toy excavator. This year, I want a soccer ball. What are your reindeers names? Love, Keenan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting me a Barbie last year. This year, I want slime. How do you deliver presents around the world so fast? Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Bluey phone. This year, I want a toy giraffe. What do your helpers do at Christmas? Love, Amora

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the box of hair stuff. This year, I want baby squishmellows. What are your reindeers names? Love, Zita

Dear Santa,

Thank you for LEGO Brachiosaurus. This year, I want a Furbie. What’s your favorite food? Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Ninja Turtle car that shoots pizzas. This year, I want a kid dirt bike. How many reindeer do you have? Love, Gray

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my red and blue race car. This year, I want a Hot Wheels car. What is your favorite cookie? Love, Bentley

Mrs. White’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Shopkins last year! This year, I would like an American Girl Doll. How old are your elves? Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gumball machine! This year, I want a cat pillow. Why do the elves make toys? Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Magic Mixie. This year, I would like a robot unicorn! Do your reindeer have magical ears? Love, Brenly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toys last year. This year, I want a dump truck! How do your elves move and get to high places? Love, Briar

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Hot Wheels last year. This year, I would like a new video game. How do the elves do their magic? Love, Caiden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Bluey house. This year, I want slime. How do you make the toys?

Love, Cassidy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year! This year, I would like squishy legos for Christmas. Who got the reindeer for you? Love, Dax

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Gabby Doll House last year! This year, I want Barbies. Can I take a picture with you? Love, Emmeline

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my cat. This year, I would like a chair for my room. How do the reindeer have magic to fly? Love, Haddie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my raptor that jumps! This year, I want a remote control shark or monster truck. How much does it snow at the North Pole? Love, Hayes

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my fireman hat last year. This year, I want a doll house. How does your sleigh fly? Love, Julian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Barbie Dream House. This year, I would like a Cookeez Makery Oven. What are the names of your reindeer? Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my kitchen last year. This year, I want a monster truck car. How does the North Pole work? Love, Kize

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my balance beam. This year, I want a phone that I can play games on. What are your reindeer names? Love, Kyrie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my car that drives on walls. This year, I want a dirt bike, a remote control t-rex, and an electric scooter. What do you do with your elves when they are not working? Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my rainbow unicorn last year. This year, I want a Barbie Store and a Barbie School. Why do you bring presents? Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my clothes and skates. This year, I would like a dollhouse and some things for my siblings that are about to be born! Who makes the gifts? Love, R

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Mandalorian toy. This year, I would like some cars. How do you do your magic? Love, Theo

Mrs. Breeden’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for reindeer. This year, I want a book. How do you make presents?

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Elsa dress.This year, I want sparkly makeup. How do you wrap all of the presents? Love, Ember

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toothbrush. This year, I want a snowglobe. What does Mrs. Claus do all day? Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. This year, I want a Monster Truck. How many elves do you have? Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. This year, I want a penguin stuffed animal. What do you feed your reindeer? Love, Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making electronic toys and robots. This year, I want a big robot t-rex and velociraptor. Can you make technology Power Ranger Morphers? Love, Ricky

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing presents. This year, I want football cards. How cold is it at the North Pole? Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all of the presents. This year, I want legos. Where did you get your sleigh?

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my family. This year, I want lipstick and a real puppy. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Daphne

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys that you make. This year, I want a toy sea turtle. How are the elves doing? Love, Everett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Hot Wheels. This year, I want an outside fort. How do you make presents? Love, Griffin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being helpful. This year, I want a stuffed animal unicorn. Which reindeer is your favorite? Love, Kallie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the tent. This year, I want a big doll. Are you busy this year? Love, Nylah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. This year, I want a Lego City. Why can people not touch the elves? Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Power Ranger stuff. This year, I want more Power Rangers. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Rhett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing my Mommy presents. This year, I want a toy phone that has lots of games on it. How do you fly in the sky? Love, Brelynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Gabby Dollhouse. This year, I want an Olaf stuffed animal. What is your second reindeer’s name? Love, Baylor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all my books! This year, I want more books! What do your elves and reindeer like to do during the summer? Love, Emmett

Mrs. Hammann’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for dropping us off presents. This year, I want a remote control car. What is your favorite color? Love, Trevor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for letting me see you at Bass Pro. This year, I want a real puppy! What does Mrs. Claus do? Love, Genevieve

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me toys. This year, I want a knuckle plushy. Where do you come from? Love, A’Keem

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me presents. This year, I want a football. How old are you?

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. This year, I want a puppy. How did you get to everyone’s house before morning? Love, Fox

Dear Santa,

Thank you for God. This year, I want a cat. What do your reindeers do? Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the thing that shoots out dinosaurs. This year, I want a kitten. How do your reindeers fly? Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

Thank you for letting me have a sleepover. This year, I want smelly markers. Why do you have magic? Love, Calvin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. This year, I want a nutcracker. How can you get into my house if I don’t have a chimney? Love, Diana

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents you gave me. This year, I want a cute puppy. What is your favorite color? Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a nerf gun. This year, I want a new ipad. How do you fly a sleigh? Love, Kade

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing presents to my family. This year, I want new craft things. Do your reindeer fly? Love, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me bath bombs. This year, I want a train set. How can your reindeer really fly? Love, Remington

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents every year. This year, I want a gabby doll house. How do your reindeers fly? Love, Petra

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a mini toy from Mickey Mouse. This year, I want a unicorn toy. Why is your sleigh red? Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the slide behind my house. This year, I want a toy kitchen. Do the reindeer have jingle bells? Love, Chase

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents from last year. This year, I want a Lego set. How can you make the reindeer fly? Love, Rhett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Spidey bike I got last year. This year, I want a Sonic Transformer. If I touch an elf, will it lose its magic? Love, Kasin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for spreading joy to all people. This year, I want a hoverboard. How do you bring all the toys in time for the children at nighttime? Love, Georgia

Mrs. Himmelberg’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Grinch puzzle. This year I would like a Sonic video game. How do you fit all the presents on your sleigh? Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

Thank you for letting me play outside in the snow with my sissy last year. This year I want a yellow, black and white race car. How do you give us all so many presents? Love, Damien

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Rock Monster that throws crystal purple rocks with points. This year I want a remote control giant race car track. How do squirrels fly? Love, Howard

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Minnie Mouse telephone. This year I want some clip-on earrings. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Taylor

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toy cat with batteries that meows a song to you. This year I want a big Barbie with a remote control that will play with me. How do you get inside everyone’s houses? Love, Maebry

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my tent that inflates with a fan inside. This year I want a Thready Bear that can come to life. What do your elves do when it is not Christmas? Love, Jillian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my mac and cheese. This year I want a red light, green light game. How is Mrs. Claus doing during Christmas time? Love, Shiloh

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my fire truck. This year I want a toy cat that has babies with it. What do your elves do when it is not Christmas? Love, Cohen

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Ninja Turtle posters. This year I want red and green Air Jordans. How do you get the Christmas letters to the North Pole? Love, Julian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the telescope to look at the stars. This year I want a microphone to say words. How cold is it in the North Pole? Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my own big motorcycle. This year I want my own green race car with black lightning strikes. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Paw Patrol. This year I want Paw Patrol PJs. What is your favorite color? Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my doll. This year I want a bunny stuffed animal. Will you please say hi to Rudolph for me? Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my remote control car. This year I want a makeup kit. Can your reindeer fly? Love, C

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my baby bear stuffy. This year I want a really big unicorn stuffy. How do the elves fly? Love, Claire

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my pink jump rope. This year I want a new toy unicorn that walks. How do you fly to all of the houses in one night? Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Minnie Mouse toothbrush and cup. This year I want a new babydoll. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my really big teddy bear. This year I want a makeup table that is bigger than my old one. How can you fly to everybody in the world in one night? Love, Toni

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my blue boxing gloves. This year I want a black Mizzou helmet. Do you like to watch Mizzou? Love, Sterling

Miss Messer’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the tablet case last christmas, I did not expect that! This year, I want a RC Creeper that’s a blowup. How do you have magic? Love, Sullivan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toolbox. This year, I want a punching bag. Do you like chocolate?

Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bicycle. This year, I want a phone. Did you know it’s my sister’s birthday on Sunday? Love, Zelda

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the elf on the shelf last year. This year, I want a thready bear. Why do you live in the North Pole? Love, Margot

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my chicken’s collar and leash. This year, I want the hot wheels ultimate car wash. Do you like playing on the Nintendo switch? Love, Luke

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my cry baby doll. This year, I want another one of those oven things. What do the reindeer’s collars look like? Love, Lylah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Spiderman web swinger. This year, I want a toy elf. How do the elves get their magic? Love, Lane

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the motorcycle. This year, I want a golden motorcycle. How do the elves make stuff? Love, Brussel

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toy phone. This year, I want a new tablet that has lots of games! Do you pick up all the elves on Christmas? Love, Brinley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the backpack. This year, I want a phone. Do you like hot chocolate?

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys. This year, I want a ninja costume. Why do you make so many toys? Love, G

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys. This year, I want a dollhouse. What do you do after Christmas?

Love, Callie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Barbie dream house. This year, I want baby doll clothes for my really tiny babies. What do you like to eat? Love, Ettie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Barbie dream house. This year, I want a real telephone. How do the elves do magic? Love, Gianna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for Thomas the train set. This year, I want a Gumball plush from the show. How do you have a sleigh? Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the princess Ariel doll. This year, I want a Nintendo switch. Do you like reindeer plushies? Love, A

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the toys. This year, I want more legos. Why do you need so many reindeer to pull your sleigh? Love, Sven

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my unicorn pillow. This year, I want a kid scooter. How did the elf get its magic back? Love, Evelyn

Mrs. Millar’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Polar Express train. This year, I want a Spider-Man drone and a wallet to hold money. Do you have a bag for presents? Love, Brooks

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Magic Mixies. This year, I want a mermaid Squishmellow. Do you have a bag full of presents? Love, Joella

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Rapunzel horse. This year, I want a Barbie dream house. Why do you like eating cookies? Love, Kopeland

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the skateboard. This year, I want a hoverboard. Why do you feed your reindeer candy canes? Love, Weston

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Barbie. This year, I want a hoverboard. How do your reindeers fly?

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Hot Wheels track. This year, I want a Christmas tree for my room. How many reindeer do you have? Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the monster truck race track. This year, I want a Paw Patrol boat. Are your elves spirits or not? Love, Felix

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Cinderella toy. This year, I want a unicorn toy. Thank you for delivering presents to us. Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the ship. This year, I want a remote control bull dog monster truck. How do you get that suit? Love, Maxwell

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my bunny sweatshirt. This year, I want a pixie cruiser. Do you have the 8 reindeers? Love, Kolly

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the unicorn that comes with a case. This year, I want a Squishmellow. How many elves do you have? Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my color thing that I got to color on the animals you gave me. This year, I want a Barbie that looks like me and a pretty dress that is the size of me that I can wear.

Why do you need elves? Love, Rosalie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the slime that you gave me last year. This year, I want some Barbies. How many reindeers do you have? Love, Josie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the trash truck that I got with the Bluey toy. This year, I want some LOL’s. How do your reindeer pull such a big sack and a sleigh? Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Nintendo Switch that I play with my dad and stuff. This year, I wanta 4 wheeler, a real 4 wheeler. I like you. How do the elves move at night and how do they fly? Love, Slater

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the new nail polish that I got last year. This year, can I have some new snow boots and some new brown sparkle boots with the Fuzzies inside. Why do the elves always make toys that can’t be fixed if they break and we don’t know how to fix it? Love, Emery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me toys and for the T-rex transporter. This year, I want the Power surge. How do you wrap presents? Love, Broderick

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Captain America Monster truck, it’s faster than any hotwheel. This year, I want 2 Minecraft Lego sets: 1 called windmill farm, and 1 called wool farm. Can your elves really make Legos? Love, Wyatt

Ms. Propes’ Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the mini car. This year, I want something that you put on the window that you can draw with. How do we get up to the North Pole? Love, Addie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presents. This year, I want a PS5. I don’t have a question, I already know a bunch of stuff. Love, Johnny

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Merry Christmas. This year, I want a play-doh pizza scooter? How far is the North Pole? Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys. This year, I want a remote control lizard. Can the elf on the shelf walk? Love, Colton

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the baby doll. This year, I want an American girl doll. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Lennox

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the scooter. This year, I want one of those play motor bikes. Can I see you one time and can I see your reindeers? Love, Maci

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the monster truck garage playset. This year, I want a creeper who blows up big. I wanted it for my birthday but I didn’t get it. Why do you come through the chimney and give us presents but we never see you but we know what you look like? Love, Leo

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the hamster. This year, I want a cute stuffy. What do the reindeer do?

Love, Kynzli

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my whole candy cane of M&Ms.

This year, I want a little oven with a bunny in it and a surprise toy but you get to make it and keep everything. What is your favorite elf? Love, Kendrie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the V-bucks. This year, I want airpods. How are elfs magic? Because I don’t even know if magic is real. Merry Christmas! Love, Brady

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toothpaste. This year, I want a gingerbread girl. How do elves get magic? Love, Emmie

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the skate park. This year, I want 1,000 V-bucks. Is Rudolph real? Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the ice cream play-doh set. This year, I want a Barbie horse set. Does Santa sleep? Love, Cora

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys. This year, I want a gingerbread boy and one for my brother. I like your sleigh and I love your reindeers. They are so cute! Love, Maverick

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Barbies. This year, I want a bouncy ball. I want to know more about the reindeer. Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the red tractor. This year, I want a remote control gingerbread man. Are the reindeer magic and can they fly? Love, Rowan