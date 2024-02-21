By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone High School Choir brought the house down with their “Footloose” musical production Feb. 14-18. For weeks, these students rehearsed, practiced memorizing their lines, perfecting their hair and makeup, and their hard work was evident to the audience.

Although snowy weather threatened Friday night’s performance, the show went on, and nearly a full house came to watch this fantastic performance.

The SBC Choir would like to thank the cast, crew, teachers, Boosters, parents, companies who donated, and the community for making this year’s theatrical production a success. For more, visit the Southern Boone Choir Facebook page.

Photos courtesy of SBC Choir