Ashland, Mo. — The City of Ashland has appointed Kevin Crooks as its new Director of Public Works, concluding a three-month search that drew more than a dozen applicants.

Crooks brings more than 30 years of experience in public works and utilities management. Most recently, he worked with the City of Columbia’s Water and Light Division. His previous roles have included Water Plant Manager, Utilities Superintendent, and Public Works Manager, with experience spanning multiple states including California, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Crooks began his career in Southern California at a special utility district in Orange County, later relocating to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area before moving to Missouri in 2021. City officials expressed confidence in his qualifications and leadership.

“We are very pleased with the experience and knowledge Kevin brings to the organization and look forward to the impact he will have on daily operations and public works management,” the City stated in its announcement.

Crooks said he is honored by the opportunity and looks forward to serving Ashland residents in his new role. His first day on the job will be May 27, 2025.

For more information, contact City Administrator Kyle Michel at kmichel@ashlandmo.us.