ASHLAND, Mo. — Ashland police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the vandalism that forced the temporary closure of a restroom at the City Park ballfields earlier this month.

The Ashland Police Department recently announced the arrest, stating that a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Property Damage, a misdemeanor. Due to state law and privacy protections, no further details about the suspect will be released.

The incident occurred on May 7, when intentional damage to a restroom sink rendered one of the ballfield bathrooms unusable. The city posted a public notice the following day announcing the closure, prompting concern from residents and renewed frustration among city officials.

“Vandalism at the parks is chronic—it’s been chronic,” City Administrator Kyle Michel said at the time. “We prosecute as we can and will continue to do so. This particular incident occurring in daylight hours is unique though, especially considering multiple adults stood by and watched it happen.”

Ashland Chief of Police Scott Young echoed those sentiments at a recent Board of Alderman meeting and says it’s very frustrating to hear of crimes on social media and after-the-fact.

Young urges residents to report suspicious behavior at public facilities immediately by dialing 911. Community members with information about vandalism or other criminal activity in Ashland parks are encouraged to contact 311.

One of the restrooms remained functional during the closure and was reopened shortly after the incident. The damaged sink has since been replaced.