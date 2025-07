By: Maureen Sieve

This photo we took on Wednesday, June 18th at dinner day to celebrate Jean Wren. She turned 98 this month and for the Senior Center’s fundraising in March, she handmade a quilt to sell, raising $425. We named her Spring Fling Queen -2025. A plaque will be posted in the foyer for her contribution. Happy birthday, Jean, and thank you for all you do.