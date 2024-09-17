The City of Ashland Parks & Recreation and Ashland FFA hosted Fall Festival activities this past weekend
McKinley Lewis and her goat participated in the Ashland FFA 5k “Race to the Trough” on Saturday, Sep. 14th
Little Faith Brooks gets her face painted at In Any Event’s booth at the Ashland Fall Festival on Saturday, Sep. 14th
Katlyn Sapp and family are picture perfect at the Ashland Fall Festival photo op on Saturday, Sep. 14th
Little Jack Guerrant practices fire fighting skills with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District
Mike Cuddy appreciates hand-crafted details
Reese Garrett and her cousin Alden Bullard raised pumpkins for their SAE project
Ayla Yung and her pony ran the Ashland FFA 5K “Race to the Trough”
Jordan Eagon sells her handmade goods
Natalie Pearl, Cora Hall, Leah Fadler, and Hadley Carmichael ran the Ashland FFA 5K “Race to the Trough”
Reese Garrett, Miley Dowell and Ayla Young with her pony Cupcake
Facebook Comments