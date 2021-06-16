As a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project aimed at reducing the number of crashes along U.S. Route 63 in Boone County continues, contractors have begun working on another intersection in the area. Crews have closed the intersection of northbound U.S. Route 63 at New Salem Lane in order to construct a new intersection and add acceleration and deceleration lanes at that intersection. Similar work will begin the week of June 21 at the southbound intersection of Route 63 and New Salem Lane. Meanwhile, work is nearing completion at the intersections of Angel Lane and Minor Hill Road. Other intersection reconfigurations, including J-turns, are being built at these locations. Similar reconfigurations are planned for Martin Lane and Loy Martin Road later this year. The installation of J-turns has proven to help eliminate right-angle crashes and has been shown to reduce injury and fatal accidents by more than fifty percent. More information about J-turns is available at www.modot.org/j-turns. Work on the intersections will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will include single lane closures on Route 63 at each work location. Some delays are possible. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to watch for work zones, obey all traffic signs and allow plenty of room for workers on the road. This project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. More information and updates are available at www.modot.org/Route63Intersections. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook or Twitter for project updates.