The holiday period is traditionally focused on spending time with loved ones, which not only includes family, but friends as well. However, people are inclined to go overboard on the alcohol when surrounded by friends as compared to when they’re with family. In fact, it was discovered that nearly 62% of survey respondents said they tend to drink the most during the festive season when they meet up with friends. Almost 1 in 3 (32%) appear to feel more comfortable drinking with family as they tend to drink the most when they’re around their relatives over the holidays. Perhaps perturbingly, 6% of people said they drink the most at work events, which could prove risky business in front of team management if unruly behavior is involved.

