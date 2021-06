Storage for Boats and RV,s General Storage and Personal Property Storage. Rental Space for Contractors. Built to Suit Space. If it can be Stored we can do it says Tom Walsh. Tom also states we will have Mulch, Gravel a Vegetable stand, Statuary will be some of the new additions. Southern Boone Chamber members and Owners on hand. Pictured left to right, Jesse Wheadon, Lisa Walsh, Jason Reynolds, Tom Walsh, Chris Walsh, Ela Rhorer, Tracy Titmus, Karen Pfingsten, Tim Roth