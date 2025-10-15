By Peter S. Pynadath, Columbia Missourian

While walking with his dog in the woods behind Cosmopolitan Park in Columbia on Sept. 21, a hiker was injured after falling on a trail.

Immediately after the fall, he called 911 to report his condition, but he couldn’t give them his exact location inside the 533-acre park.

But because Boone County Joint Communications had previously adopted mapping technology that is a component of Next Generation 911, dispatchers were able to quickly pinpoint his location and help responders rescue both the hiker and his dog.

Next Gen 911 technology is a recent shift away from a system that had been used in Boone County for decades. The 911 upgrade uses geographic information to route the call to the appropriate dispatch center and help responders find the caller. It gives the dispatchers a way to receive voice, photos, videos and text messages from any mobile phone.

The technology can even identify the location of the caller down to the floor of a particular building. Although emergency responders have other ways to find a caller’s location, Lt. Steven Kaneaster said he believes none are as efficient.

Among the hundreds of calls for service the Columbia Police Department receives each day, every one requires a location. With the new technology, emergency personnel can respond to calls “sooner than historically possible,” Kaneaster said.

“When it comes to life or death emergencies, every second counts,” Kaneaster said. “Part of our mission is to prevent the loss of life and serious injury. Next Gen 911 is a critical tool in helping us accomplish our mission.”

This technology also gives dispatchers a way to identify potential hazards, environmental conditions and other obstacles. From the ground, such instructions are important for directing first responders, Public Information Specialist Skylar Clark said.

“The second you call 911, they are who answer,” Clark said. “They know information before we do, they are the ones who tell us what’s going on in a call, where to go and how many people are involved.”

Police rely heavily on dispatchers for initial information. Kaneaster said patrol officers may talk with dispatchers more often than they talk to each other.

Once dispatchers process the call and first responders are en route, the job’s not finished. Dispatchers continue to give the callers instructions, ranging from providing someone CPR instructions over the phone to helping a caller deliver a baby as medics are en route.

“This is a very stressful job, and a lot of times they’re dealing with people on their worst day,” said Christie Davis, director of Boone County Joint Communications. “A lot of times they don’t get a lot of separation between calls, which just continues to compound on their mental health.”

These calls can be very involved, often requiring dispatchers to stay on the line to continue giving coordination and support to first responders. But maintaining a connection with those at the scene can be tricky.

Currently, Boone dispatchers rely on a Very High Frequency radio system. If a first responder goes into a building without a special antenna that allows communication to continue, the first responder could potentially lose contact with the dispatcher.

To fix this, Boone County Joint Communications is implementing a new 800 megahertz trunking radio system, improving its coverage and allowing continuous communication. Davis said they hope to put this system in place no later than the end of next year.

Davis said she also hopes to make their services even more efficient by fully implementing Next Generation 911 through Emergency Services IP Network to identify the nearest dispatch center.

That will replace the current system, where calls are routed through the central office in Cole County, then directed to the appropriate center. That call-routing service is expected to be adopted next year.

“It will just be a quicker process to be able to get those calls and get first responders to the citizens as quickly as possible,” Davis said.