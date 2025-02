By: Tara Blue

Recently-retired Family of Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Elmer Schiefer was recognized as a special guest by the Missouri House of Representatives for his 75 years of service in ministry.

Pastor Elmer was joined by his family on the House floor where he was presented with a Resolution from our District No. 44 Representative John Martin. Congratulations to Pastor Elmer.

The Southern Boone community wishes you a happy and restful retirement!