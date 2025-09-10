By Cassidy Brown

A Hartsburg business owner is taking on one of the town’s historic buildings after having the highest bid in an online auction.

The Missouri Organics Association auctioned off two historic Hartsburg buildings online in early August. Parcel 1 of the Samuel E. Hackman Building, known as “The Grand,” was sold to Conductor Global Equity Value Investments LLC, a holding company for the restaurant investment portfolio of Andrew Vrooman, owner of the Hartsburg Hitching Post.

Vrooman had the highest bid of the online auction, which closed Aug. 12.

The Grand, located at 30 S. Second St., has seen many proprietors in its time. Built in 1897, it’s been a grocery store, a bike shop, a theater, a restaurant, an event hall and even a hardware store. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

The auction took place online through Central States Brokers & Auctioneers. According to the listing description, The Grand still sports “a main stage, dressing rooms, large gathering space, and a commercial-grade kitchen,” despite taking on various roles over the years.

Alongside the Hitching Post, Vrooman owns the Thirsty Turtle and Deuce Pub & Pit in Columbia.

The Station, next door to The Grand, was also up for auction. The association’s Executive Director Ethan Miller said he hopes to close on the sale by next week.

According to KOMU 8, Missouri Organics Association President Jimi Washburn wants “to see the community enjoy something that is a continuous draw,” like the space’s previous proprietors had done for decades.

“Many people know it as Dotty’s Cafe. That building was a hub, a restaurant, for the community,” Washburn told KOMU 8.

Dotty Manns, the cafe’s original owner, built the building with her husband in 1996. She hopes The Station’s new owners will work hard and love the building as much as she does, KOMU 8 reported.