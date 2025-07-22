Construction crews have been hard at work this summer on our high school expansion project! Work began in May and crews are currently installing concrete footings and underground conduits for electric and sewer lines. Work is also moving forward on a new parking lot and drive east and north of the high school building.

This construction project includes:

A new vocational and agriculture wing

Two new art classrooms

A new family and consumer science classroom

Roof repairs

Parking lot improvements

This project was made possible thanks to our community’s support of the $11.6 million no tax rate increase bond issue passed in April 2024.

Learn more about the project at sbschools.us/future. Courtesy Southern Boone School District