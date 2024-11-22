The High School Beta Club recently partnered with Funds2org to collect used and new shoes to be given to micro entrepreneurs and people in need in other countries. They collected over 2,500 pairs of shoes! This amazing collection took many hours of hard work. Each trash bag pictured here has 25 pairs of shoes.

What is Beta Club? Beta Club is a national organization that encourages volunteer service and giving back to the community. Students are required to complete 15 service hours a year, but most volunteer many more hours. There are currently 38 Southern Boone High School students in Beta Club.

This incredible effort would not have been possible without the generosity of our community. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who donated shoes!

-courtesy of Jessica Bach & Southern Boone School District